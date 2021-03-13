The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 115.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $472,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,045.46.

SAM stock opened at $1,117.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.84 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,056.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $965.58. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.02 and a 52 week high of $1,236.57.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. On average, analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

