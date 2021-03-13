The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Boeing from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $222.44.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $15.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $267.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,925,766. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $256.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

