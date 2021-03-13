The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 8,125 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $257.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.44.

Shares of BA traded up $10.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.75. 1,034,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,925,766. The company has a market cap of $153.18 billion, a PE ratio of -32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $256.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.81.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

