The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives $225.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $976,576,000 after purchasing an additional 331,409 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BA traded up $17.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.19. The stock had a trading volume of 35,264,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,349,851. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.18 and a 200 day moving average of $194.18. The company has a market capitalization of $156.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.12, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $269.72.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

