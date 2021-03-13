The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $74.84 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $75.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.40. The firm has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

