Tezos Price Hits $4.19 (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Tezos has a market cap of $3.20 billion and approximately $402.12 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 10% against the dollar. One Tezos token can now be purchased for approximately $4.19 or 0.00007004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00021487 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00009392 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 762,944,236 tokens. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.