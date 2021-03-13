Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Raised by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,758 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $40,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 425.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.39. 131,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,942,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $157.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $181.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

