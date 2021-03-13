Tervita (TSE:TEV) Cut to “Tender” at ATB Capital

ATB Capital cut shares of Tervita (TSE:TEV) from an outperform rating to a tender rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has C$7.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$6.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Tervita from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Tervita from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Tervita from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tervita from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.34.

Get Tervita alerts:

TSE:TEV opened at C$5.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.76. Tervita has a 52 week low of C$1.69 and a 52 week high of C$6.49. The stock has a market cap of C$653.45 million and a PE ratio of -14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.55.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($1.06) by C$0.87. The business had revenue of C$381.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tervita will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tervita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tervita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.