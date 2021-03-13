Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.25.

TEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Tervita from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tervita from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. ATB Capital lowered Tervita from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Tervita from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TEV opened at C$5.65 on Friday. Tervita has a 12-month low of C$1.69 and a 12-month high of C$6.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.55. The stock has a market cap of C$653.45 million and a PE ratio of -14.95.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.06) by C$0.87. The company had revenue of C$381.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tervita will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Tervita

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

