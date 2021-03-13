Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Teradata worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Teradata by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,697,000 after acquiring an additional 247,387 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 766,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after buying an additional 79,996 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 698,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,863,000 after buying an additional 223,290 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth about $10,668,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 414,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after buying an additional 113,700 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teradata from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities upgraded Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

TDC stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $82,487.37. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,899,328.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,510 shares of company stock worth $3,415,551. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

