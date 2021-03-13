Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Teradata by 2.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 35,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director David E. Kepler sold 42,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $2,001,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,768.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $82,487.37. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,415,551. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDC shares. JMP Securities raised Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.70.

Teradata stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $42.59. 2,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,280. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

