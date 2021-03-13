Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Update

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 84.0% from the February 11th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TLPFY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Teleperformance stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.43. 5,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,445. Teleperformance has a 52 week low of $83.16 and a 52 week high of $183.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.59.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management services worldwide. The company operates through Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services segments. It offers customer experience services that comprise customer care, technical support, sales, social media, chat, accounts receivable, and interpretation and translation services; back office services, such as back office, content moderation, finance and accounting, HR, and visa and consular services; and digital transformation services, including analytics, market research, voice of customer, intelligent automation, CX consulting, digital platforms, CX labs, cloud campus, and transformation, as well as technology, analytics, and process excellence services.

