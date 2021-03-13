Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Down 67.5% in February

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a drop of 67.5% from the February 11th total of 99,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of TIIAY stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 68,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.25. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $5.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Telecom Italia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

