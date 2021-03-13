Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Trading 5.2% Higher

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)’s share price traded up 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.67. 571,572 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 309,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.
The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92.
Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, and data center hosting/housing services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.
