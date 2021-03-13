Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Trading 5.2% Higher

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)’s share price traded up 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.67. 571,572 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 309,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Telecom Argentina by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 40.8% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 140,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 40,802 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,548,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Telecom Argentina by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, and data center hosting/housing services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

