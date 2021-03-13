Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Trading 13.4% Higher

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) shares traded up 13.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $15.06. 1,058,172 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 591,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teekay Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.21). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $69.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 100.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 208,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 104,364 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 19.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

