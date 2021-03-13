Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Tecnoglass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.63.

NASDAQ:TGLS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 146,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,582. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $56,640.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

