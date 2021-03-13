Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 32,051 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 498,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,051 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vector Group were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vector Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vector Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Vector Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 99,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vector Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VGR opened at $14.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $554.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

In related news, COO Richard Lampen purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 443,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

VGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

