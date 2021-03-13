Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 14,227 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,227 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Moderna were worth $8,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 134,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $183,107,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 4,729 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $667,356.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,533,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,059,452.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,034 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $3,950,615.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,959,969 shares of company stock valued at $611,454,568. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $5.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.14. 77,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,410,265. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.43. The stock has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.07, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $189.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus raised their price objective on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

