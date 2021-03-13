Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 11,243 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 435.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 48,529.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292,952 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 13,944.9% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,084,000 after purchasing an additional 360,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,340,000 after purchasing an additional 80,958 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $289,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total value of $77,361.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 41,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,407,707.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,955 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.11, for a total value of $3,090,460.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,045,766.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,674 shares of company stock valued at $49,192,313 in the last 90 days. 16.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $320.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $380.17 and a 200-day moving average of $302.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Macquarie assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.33.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

