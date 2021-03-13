Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 29,570 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.10% of F5 Networks worth $10,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 144.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.11.

Shares of FFIV traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.41. 3,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,201. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $213.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.71.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total value of $50,261.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $345,904.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,638. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

