Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $14,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 92.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $149.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.51. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.