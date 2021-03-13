Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $7.39 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 110.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,026 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $7,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7,732.8% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,462,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,906 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 778.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,019,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,961 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 21,997.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,609 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $67.35. 50,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,214,076. The company has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $66.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.64.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $5,089,827.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,566,818 shares of company stock valued at $91,027,816 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.