Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $7.08 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 104.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,416 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 155.5% in the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 233,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,810,000 after purchasing an additional 142,148 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at $97,849,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,000 shares of company stock worth $21,428,900. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $150.20 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.40 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.05.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments.

