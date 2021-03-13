Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.49 Million Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.09% of Voya Financial worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $64.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.63 and its 200-day moving average is $54.93.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. Analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

VOYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.58.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

