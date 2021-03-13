Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.55 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 268.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,331 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth $226,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 60.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 390,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,195,000 after acquiring an additional 146,543 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 154,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 839,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,848,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Barclays raised their target price on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

NYSE PINS opened at $71.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.20. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.11 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $12,970,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $4,855,623.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,855,623.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,483,725 shares of company stock worth $109,744,991 over the last ninety days.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

