Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,189 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Celanese were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Celanese by 55.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after buying an additional 1,265,492 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter valued at about $73,861,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,718,000 after buying an additional 533,403 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,409,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,956,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CE opened at $148.00 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $152.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.92 and a 200-day moving average of $124.66.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,832.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.05.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

