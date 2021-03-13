Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $11.38 Million Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Southern Copper were worth $11,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $3,912,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter worth $1,998,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $1,361,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 720.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 549,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,865,000 after buying an additional 482,338 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 860.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,092,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,738,000 after buying an additional 1,874,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

SCCO opened at $75.14 on Thursday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $83.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.31.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

SCCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $46.39.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total transaction of $7,815,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 922,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,129,792.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 264,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,402,507. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

