Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 93,961 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 168.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,961 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,271,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,373 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,597 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,700,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,270 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $40,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $49.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DAL shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.43.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

