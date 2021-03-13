Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 10,960 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Abiomed were worth $10,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,338,089,000 after acquiring an additional 181,751 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Abiomed by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,041,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $986,159,000 after purchasing an additional 96,574 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Abiomed by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 809,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,600,000 after purchasing an additional 78,839 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Abiomed by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,128,000 after purchasing an additional 73,601 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Abiomed by 666.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,319,000 after purchasing an additional 66,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,516,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,156 shares of company stock worth $5,552,246 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $296.28 on Thursday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 65.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

