Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 6,548 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

NYSE LHX traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,900. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.04. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $209.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.20.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.