TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $130.09 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $135.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.34 and its 200-day moving average is $113.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,446 shares of company stock worth $35,646,135 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

