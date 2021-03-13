Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is a patient-centric gene therapy company. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103 and TSHA-104 which are in clinical stage. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSHA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.60. The company had a trading volume of 989 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,757. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.65. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). As a group, research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

