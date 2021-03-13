Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Short Interest Down 88.4% in February

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 88.4% from the February 11th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,125,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAUG remained flat at $$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. 871,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,826,979. The company has a market cap of $24.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. Tauriga Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.20.

Tauriga Sciences Company Profile

Tauriga Sciences, Inc produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea product. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, and wholesale channels. It has a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc to develop a rapid, multiplexed COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) test.

