Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives $117.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,257,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $850,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 342,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,773,000 after purchasing an additional 63,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $59,090,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 208,927 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.60. 639,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,843. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -108.15 and a beta of 0.31. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $123.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

