Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives $117.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.36.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.
In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,257,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $850,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.60. 639,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,843. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -108.15 and a beta of 0.31. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $123.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.