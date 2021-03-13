Tael (WABI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.54 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Tael has a market cap of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One Tael coin can now be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges including $119.16, $13.96, $62.56 and $34.91.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00049402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00012008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $367.62 or 0.00649095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 90.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00064711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00025831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00036224 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $6.32, $18.11, $34.91, $10.00, $24.72, $7.20, $4.92, $119.16, $5.22, $45.75, $13.96 and $62.56. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

