Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPIN. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 1,877.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 282,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after purchasing an additional 268,564 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,699,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,629,000 after buying an additional 261,632 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,968,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 196,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 80,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 522,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,419,000 after purchasing an additional 74,670 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIN opened at $60.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.14. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $61.48.

