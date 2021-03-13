Synovus Financial Corp Sells 3,354 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 443,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,888,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 870,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,826,000 after buying an additional 164,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.76. 22,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,024. The company has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $120.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

