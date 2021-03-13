Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,502 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Total were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Total in the third quarter valued at $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Total by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Total by 267.1% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Total in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 5.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Total alerts:

Shares of TOT opened at $50.26 on Friday. Total Se has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.58. The company has a market cap of $133.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total Se (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.