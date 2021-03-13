Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist increased their price target on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,869. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.65. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $120.53. The firm has a market cap of $159.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

