Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $22.16 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29.

