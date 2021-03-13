Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $7,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in V.F. by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,155,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,357,000 after buying an additional 417,411 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 13.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,540,000 after acquiring an additional 585,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in V.F. by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $261,685,000 after acquiring an additional 18,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in V.F. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,468,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $210,868,000 after acquiring an additional 93,722 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VFC. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.65.

VFC stock opened at $79.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.85, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.55. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.13%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

