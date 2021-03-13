Synovus Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,102 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,109,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $242,772,000 after purchasing an additional 16,259 shares during the last quarter. TRB Advisors LP increased its position in Visa by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 100,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,873,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Visa by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 881,415 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $192,792,000 after acquiring an additional 52,111 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Visa by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 72,070 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,764,000 after acquiring an additional 42,285 shares during the period. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,710 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.34. 158,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,161,325. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $226.13. The firm has a market cap of $430.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.84.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,991 shares of company stock worth $22,641,340 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

