Synovus Financial Corp Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,331,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 25.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 116.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 30,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 185.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total transaction of $473,926.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total transaction of $86,301.05. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,063.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,705 shares of company stock worth $26,617,342 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.11.

Shares of ZBRA traded down $15.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $465.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,323. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $450.02 and a 200-day moving average of $357.51. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $516.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

