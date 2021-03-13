Synovus Financial Corp Has $12.45 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 119,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 253,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 89,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $91.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average of $76.58. The stock has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

