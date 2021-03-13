Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $199,763,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,112,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,607,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,309.7% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 165,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after acquiring an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $264.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.96. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $264.42.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

