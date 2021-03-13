Synovus Financial Corp Buys 2,772 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 1,446.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NEM shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $319,042.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,025,786.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares in the company, valued at $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,989 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.38. 299,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,911,227. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

