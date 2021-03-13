Synovus Financial Corp Buys 2,636 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,694 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Qualys worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Qualys by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,484,000 after purchasing an additional 408,817 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 848,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,446,000 after purchasing an additional 377,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,337,000 after purchasing an additional 289,897 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Qualys by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 493,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,181,000 after acquiring an additional 207,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 224.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 61,968 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.18 and its 200-day moving average is $104.95.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.80.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $1,347,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 233,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,666,394.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $300,210.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,294 shares of company stock worth $5,661,730. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

