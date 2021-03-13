Synovus Financial Corp Buys 1,202 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,393,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $323.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $371.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.18. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.12 and a 1-year high of $406.75. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 98.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Raymond James raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $491,365.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,534,580.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,937 shares of company stock valued at $94,495,817. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.