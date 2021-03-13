Synovus Financial Corp Buys 1,115 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,811,000 after buying an additional 2,231,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,557,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,702,000 after buying an additional 186,413 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,748,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,778,000 after buying an additional 227,200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,017,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,124,000 after buying an additional 316,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 861,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after buying an additional 74,102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $21.95.

