Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BIV stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.93. 38,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,356. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.21 and a 200-day moving average of $92.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.